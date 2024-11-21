Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day [Image 3 of 6]

    Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Jasmyne Ferber 

    Air Force District of Washington

    Justin Phillips, director of staff for the Air Force District of Washington, tests out a set of impaired simulation goggles at the AFDW's Resiliency Day Helping Agency Fair, October 28, 2024, at the Jacob E. Smart Center at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. In addition to the fair, AFDW's Resiliency Day featured a fireside chat with Jason Wright, a senior adviser for the Washington Commanders, and an acupuncture and sound therapy demonstration. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:43
    VIRIN: 241028-F-OL973-1003
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day [Image 6 of 6], by Jasmyne Ferber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Resilience

