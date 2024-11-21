Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Justin Phillips, director of staff for the Air Force District of Washington, tests out a set of impaired simulation goggles at the AFDW's Resiliency Day Helping Agency Fair, October 28, 2024, at the Jacob E. Smart Center at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. In addition to the fair, AFDW's Resiliency Day featured a fireside chat with Jason Wright, a senior adviser for the Washington Commanders, and an acupuncture and sound therapy demonstration. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)