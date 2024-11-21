Air Force District of Washington Hosts Resiliency Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Machelle Terrell, division chief of the Air Force District of Washington's Integrated Resilience Division, leads members of the AFDW workforce in a chant during AFDW's Resiliency Day, October 28, 2024, at the Jacob E. Smart Center at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The Resiliency Day included a fireside chat with Jason Wright, a senior adviser for the Washington Commanders, a helping agency fair, and an acupuncture and sound therapy demonstration. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmyne Ferber)