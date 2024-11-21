Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works visits key Nashville District projects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Freddie Bell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operations project manager for Nashville area locks and dams, describes features of Old Hickory Lock and Dam to Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations at Old Hickory Lock and Dam in Old Hickory, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024. Kelly made a three-day visit to the district to tour several facilities and gain a broad understanding of the district and its mission.