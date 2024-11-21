Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works visits key Nashville District projects [Image 5 of 5]

    Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works visits key Nashville District projects

    OLD HICKORY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Jeremy Croft 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Freddie Bell, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District operations project manager for Nashville area locks and dams, describes features of Old Hickory Lock and Dam to Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations at Old Hickory Lock and Dam in Old Hickory, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024. Kelly made a three-day visit to the district to tour several facilities and gain a broad understanding of the district and its mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8767640
    VIRIN: 241114-A-XI267-1175
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: OLD HICKORY, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works visits key Nashville District projects [Image 5 of 5], by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Old Hickory Lock and Dam

