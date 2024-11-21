Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, speaks to Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander, at Old Hickory Lock and Dam in Old Hickory, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024. Kelly made a three-day visit to the district to tour several facilities and gain a broad understanding of the district and its mission.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8767639
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-XI267-1140
|Resolution:
|6899x4912
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|OLD HICKORY, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works visits key Nashville District projects [Image 5 of 5], by Jeremy Croft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works visits key Nashville District projects
No keywords found.