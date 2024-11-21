Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works visits key Nashville District projects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, shares a laugh with members of the USACE Nashville District including, from left to right, Lt. Col. Robert Green, commander; Jerry Breznican, emergency management chief; and Craig Carrington, director of programs and project management at Old Hickory Lock and Dam in Old Hickory, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024. Kelly made a three-day visit to the district to tour several facilities and gain a broad understanding of the district and its mission.