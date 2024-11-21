Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works visits key Nashville District projects

Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, speaks with members of the USACE Nashville District including, from left to right, Lt. Col. Robert Green, commander; Jerry Breznican, emergency management chief; and Freddie Bell, operations project manager for Nashville area locks and dams at Old Hickory Lock and Dam in Old Hickory, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024. Kelly made a three-day visit to the district to tour several facilities and gain a broad understanding of the district and its mission.
