Deputy Commanding General for Civil Works visits key Nashville District projects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, holds up one of his personal challenge coins as he prepares to give coins to several employees of the USACE Nashville District at Old Hickory Lock and Dam in Old Hickory, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024. Kelly made a three-day visit to the district to tour several facilities and gain a broad understanding of the district and its mission.