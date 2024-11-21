NCOA 25-A combat graduation

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy class 25-A march at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024. NCOA is the second level of enlisted professional military education and prepares NCOs for increased responsibilities by developing leadership skills and broadening their understanding of the military profession. Kisling is one of 10 NCOAs worldwide and the only one in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 08:57
|Photo ID:
|8767484
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-EV810-1141
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|18.99 MB
|Location:
|KAPAUN AIR STATION, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
