NCOA 25-A combat graduation

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy class 25-A march at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024. The class was dedicated to commemorating the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. To honor the historic occasion, the class completed a series of 5K runs and a final march, collectively covering the wall’s length of 156.4 kilometers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)