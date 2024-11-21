Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCOA 25-A combat graduation [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NCOA 25-A combat graduation

    KAPAUN AIR STATION, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenda Gallo, Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy Professional Military Education instructor, speaks during a combat graduation at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024. The graduation was for NCOA class 25-A, which dedicated its course to the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, highlighting its historical significance and the strong partnership between the U.S. and Germany. During the ceremony, Gallo emphasized the role leadership development plays in strengthening interoperability and understanding among allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 08:57
    Photo ID: 8767479
    VIRIN: 241121-F-EV810-1314
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.83 MB
    Location: KAPAUN AIR STATION, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOA 25-A combat graduation [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCOA 25-A combat graduation
    NCOA 25-A combat graduation
    NCOA 25-A combat graduation
    NCOA 25-A combat graduation
    NCOA 25-A combat graduation
    NCOA 25-A combat graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Berlin Wall
    NCOA
    35th anniversary
    combat graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download