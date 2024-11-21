NCOA 25-A combat graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenda Gallo, Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy Professional Military Education instructor, speaks during a combat graduation at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024. The graduation was for NCOA class 25-A, which dedicated its course to the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, highlighting its historical significance and the strong partnership between the U.S. and Germany. During the ceremony, Gallo emphasized the role leadership development plays in strengthening interoperability and understanding among allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)