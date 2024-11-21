NCOA 25-A combat graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, speaks during a Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy graduation at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024. Ludwig, a 2009 NCOA graduate, reflected on how the course shaped his career and leadership journey. Ludwig encouraged the graduates to apply their training to inspire and lead others effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)