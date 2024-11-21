NCOA 25-A combat graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Luke Hodge, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron material control section chief, leads a salute at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024. The national anthem was played at the start of a combat graduation for Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy class 25-A. NCOA is a resident Community College of the Air Force affiliated course that consists of 196 hours of classroom instruction delivered over 25 academic days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)