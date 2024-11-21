NCOA 25-A combat graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy class 25-A march at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, Nov. 21, 2024. The march was led by U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tyhae Willocks, Kisling NCOA commandant, German Air Force Stabsfeldwebl Henning Müller, Bundeswehr Command and Staff College first sergeant, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief. The event highlighted the strong partnership between U.S. and German forces, emphasizing the shared commitment to leadership development and professional growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)