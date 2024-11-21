Aviano celebrates Arbor Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from the U.S. Air Force, Italian air force and host nation communities pose for a photo in honor of Arbor Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. This year marks the first year trees were planted in honor of Arbor Day at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)