U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander (right), Italian air force Col. Salvatore La Luce, Aviano Air Base commander (center), and the Roveredo in Piano mayor, Mr. Paolo Nadal (left), all plant trees in honor of Arbor Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. In 1872, J. Sterling Morton, former secretary of the Nebraska Territory, first proposed a tree-planting holiday to encourage others across the country to plant trees. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd. Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 04:16
|Photo ID:
|8767108
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-GF466-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.4 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano celebrates Arbor Day [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.