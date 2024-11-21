Aviano celebrates Arbor Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander (right), Italian air force Col. Salvatore La Luce, Aviano Air Base commander (center), and the Roveredo in Piano mayor, Mr. Paolo Nadal (left), all plant trees in honor of Arbor Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. In 1872, J. Sterling Morton, former secretary of the Nebraska Territory, first proposed a tree-planting holiday to encourage others across the country to plant trees. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd. Lt. Hannah Malone)