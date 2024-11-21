Aviano celebrates Arbor Day

Roveredo in Piano mayor, Mr. Paolo Nadal, helps plant a tree in honor of Arbor Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. Aviano invited leadership from the local community to participate in the first planting of trees in honor of Arbor Day at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 04:16
|Photo ID:
|8767110
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-GF466-1004
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.21 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
