Aviano celebrates Arbor Day

Italian air force Col. Salvatore La Luce, Aviano Air Base commander (right), watches as Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander (left), hangs a plaque on a tree planted in honor of Arbor Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21,2024. Arbor Day was celebrated at Aviano by the planting of three trees representing the 120 children born at Aviano in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)