Aviano celebrates Arbor Day

Italian air force Col. Salvatore La Luce, Aviano Air Base commander (left), Roveredo in Piano mayor, Mr. Paolo Nadal (center), and Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander (right), pose for a photo after planting trees in honor of Arbor Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. Italian and U.S. Air Force leaders invited the mayor to join them in the first planting of trees at Aviano AB in honor of the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)