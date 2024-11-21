Roveredo in Piano mayor, Mr. Paolo Nadal (center), addresses leaders from the U.S. Air Force and Italian air force on Arbor Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. Arbor Day was celebrated at Aviano by the planting of three trees representing the 120 children born at Aviano in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 04:16
|Photo ID:
|8767107
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-GF466-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano celebrates Arbor Day [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.