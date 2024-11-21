Aviano celebrates Arbor Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Roveredo in Piano mayor, Mr. Paolo Nadal (center), addresses leaders from the U.S. Air Force and Italian air force on Arbor Day at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 21, 2024. Arbor Day was celebrated at Aviano by the planting of three trees representing the 120 children born at Aviano in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone)