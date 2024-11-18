Valara Orr Mendoza and her stepfather, Sgt. Carlos Mendoza, a Soldier with the Warrior Transition Unit (WTU), pose for a photo during a bone marrow donor drive at Fort Campbell, Ky., Nov. 16, 2015. The WTU organized the donor drive to find a donor to help Carlos during his battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2015
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8765370
|VIRIN:
|151116-A-VM943-5321
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|PORTER, CALIFORNIA, US
Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
