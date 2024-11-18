Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    PORTERVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2009

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Left to right, Leticia Mendoza, Spc. Carlos Mendoza, financial management technicians with 106th Finance Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, and Valara Orr Mendoza, take a picture during Leticia and Carlos’ wedding in Porterville, Calif., Sept. 11, 2009. The couple met in Germany and their relationship blossomed. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2009
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8765369
    VIRIN: 090911-A-VM943-9434
    Resolution: 604x403
    Size: 88.57 KB
    Location: PORTERVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: PORTERVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver [Image 10 of 10], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza&rsquo;s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cancer
    U.S. Army South
    target_news_south
    national family caregivers month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download