Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Valara Orr Mendoza, the stepdaughter of Sgt. Carlos Mendoza, a Soldier with the Warrior Transition Unit, flushes his Hickman line in Clarksville, Tenn, Dec. 10, 2014. Although Carlos was the one who was diagnosed with cancer, their whole family went through the battle together. (Courtesy photo)