    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver [Image 7 of 10]

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2014

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Valara Orr Mendoza, the stepdaughter of Sgt. Carlos Mendoza, a Soldier with the Warrior Transition Unit, flushes his Hickman line in Clarksville, Tenn, Dec. 10, 2014. Although Carlos was the one who was diagnosed with cancer, their whole family went through the battle together. (Courtesy photo)

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza&rsquo;s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

