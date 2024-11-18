Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left to right, Spc. Leticia Mendoza, human resource specialist assigned 101st Human Resource Company, 101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, her daughter, Valara Orr Mendoza, and Sgt. Carlos Mendoza, a Soldier with the Warrior Transition Unit, enjoy a Family outing in Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2014. The Mendozas went to a local hotel with indoor holiday decorations because Carlos was sensitive to temperature during his cancer treatment. (Courtesy photo)