Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2014

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Left to right, Spc. Leticia Mendoza, human resource specialist assigned 101st Human Resource Company, 101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, her daughter, Valara Orr Mendoza, and Sgt. Carlos Mendoza, a Soldier with the Warrior Transition Unit, enjoy a Family outing in Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2014. The Mendozas went to a local hotel with indoor holiday decorations because Carlos was sensitive to temperature during his cancer treatment. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2014
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8765366
    VIRIN: 141128-A-VM943-4793
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 354.2 KB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: PORTERVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver [Image 10 of 10], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza&rsquo;s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cancer
    U.S. Army South
    target_news_south
    national family caregivers month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download