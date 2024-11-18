Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Carlos Mendoza, left, financial management technician with 106th Finance Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, poses with his stepdaughter and wife, Valara Orr Mendoza and Leticia Mendoza, before departing for a deployment to Kuwait in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19, 2009. Carlos returned early from his deployment and was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Courtesy photo)