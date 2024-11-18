Spc. Carlos Mendoza, left, financial management technician with 106th Finance Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, poses with his stepdaughter and wife, Valara Orr Mendoza and Leticia Mendoza, before departing for a deployment to Kuwait in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19, 2009. Carlos returned early from his deployment and was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2009
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8765367
|VIRIN:
|091119-A-VM943-7025
|Resolution:
|453x604
|Size:
|91.68 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Hometown:
|PORTERVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver [Image 10 of 10], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
No keywords found.