Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    11.19.2009

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Spc. Carlos Mendoza, left, financial management technician with 106th Finance Battalion, 16th Sustainment Brigade, poses with his stepdaughter and wife, Valara Orr Mendoza and Leticia Mendoza, before departing for a deployment to Kuwait in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19, 2009. Carlos returned early from his deployment and was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2009
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8765367
    VIRIN: 091119-A-VM943-7025
    Resolution: 453x604
    Size: 91.68 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Hometown: PORTERVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver [Image 10 of 10], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza&rsquo;s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cancer
    U.S. Army South
    target_news_south
    national family caregivers month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download