Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

Sgt. Carlos Mendoza, left, Soldier with the Warrior Transition Unit (WTU), and his wife, Spc. Leticia Mendoza, human resource specialist assigned 101st Human Resource Company, 101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, pose for a photo on Carlos’ last day in the Army at Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 29, 2017. Carlos was medically retired from the Army during his battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8765371
|VIRIN:
|170829-A-VM943-9639
|Resolution:
|2962x2725
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|PORTERVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
