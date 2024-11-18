Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2017

    Photo by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Sgt. Carlos Mendoza, left, Soldier with the Warrior Transition Unit (WTU), and his wife, Spc. Leticia Mendoza, human resource specialist assigned 101st Human Resource Company, 101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, pose for a photo on Carlos’ last day in the Army at Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 29, 2017. Carlos was medically retired from the Army during his battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2017
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8765371
    VIRIN: 170829-A-VM943-9639
    Resolution: 2962x2725
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: PORTERVILLE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver [Image 10 of 10], by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver
    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza’s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strength and Sacrifice: Sgt. Leticia Mendoza&rsquo;s Dual Role as Soldier and Caregiver

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cancer
    U.S. Army South
    target_news_south
    national family caregivers month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download