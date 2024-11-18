510th Fighter Squadron pilots return from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Brittany Watkins waits excitedly to greet U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Watkins, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, upon his return from a deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 18, 2024. Members from the 510th Fighter Squadron were deployed to various locations around the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)