510th Fighter Squadron pilots return from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Brittany Watkins and U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Watkins, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, pose for a photo at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 18, 2024. The 510th FS bolstered security in the Middle East during their seven-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)