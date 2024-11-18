510th Fighter Squadron pilots return from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left U.S Air Force Capt. Tom Toscano, 510th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, kisses his wife, Reyna Toscano, after he returns from a deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 18, 2024. Members of the 510th FS were deployed for 209 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)