510th Fighter Squadron pilots return from deployment

Members of the 31st Fighter Wing greet a pilot from the 510th Fighter Squadron after returning from a deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 18, 2024. Members from the 510th FS were deployed to various locations around the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)