510th Fighter Squadron pilots return from deployment

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andre Golson embraces his family after returning from a deployment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 18, 2024. The 510th Fighter Squadron bolstered security in the Middle East during their seven-month deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)