From left, Reyna Toscano waves to her husband, U.S Air Force Capt. Tom Toscano, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, as he taxis into Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 18, 2024. Members of the 510th FS were away on deployment for 209 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 08:17
|Photo ID:
|8765152
|VIRIN:
|241118-F-ZJ681-1024
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.42 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 510th Fighter Squadron pilots return from deployment [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.