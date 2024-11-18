510th Fighter Squadron pilots return from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Reyna Toscano waves to her husband, U.S Air Force Capt. Tom Toscano, 510th Fighter Squadron pilot, as he taxis into Aviano Air Base, Italy, Nov. 18, 2024. Members of the 510th FS were away on deployment for 209 days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)