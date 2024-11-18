422nd ABS deactivation and 422nd FSS activation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ricardo M. Diaz, 422nd Air Base Group commander gives a speech during the 422nd Air Base Squadron (ABS) deactivation and 422nd Force Support Squadron (FSS) activation ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Nov. 20th, 2024. The ceremony honored those that previously lit the way as members of the 422nd ABS and marked new beginnings with the 422nd FSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)