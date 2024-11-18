422nd ABS deactivation and 422nd FSS activation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ricardo M. Diaz, 422nd Air Base Group commander, rolls up the 422nd Air Base Squadron flag during the 422nd Air Base Squadron (ABS) deactivation and 422nd Force Support Squadron (FSS) activation ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Nov. 20th, 2024. The deactivation marks a turning point in the history of the 422nd ABS. The newly created 422nd FSS will share the same commitment, unity, and teamwork which characterized the operations of the 422nd ABS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)