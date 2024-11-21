501st Combat Support Wing activates new Force Support Squadron

Photo By Airman Adam Enbal | U.S. Air Force Col. Ricardo M. Diaz, 422nd Air Base Group commander, rolls up the...... read more read more Photo By Airman Adam Enbal | U.S. Air Force Col. Ricardo M. Diaz, 422nd Air Base Group commander, rolls up the 422nd Air Base Squadron flag during the 422nd Air Base Squadron (ABS) deactivation and 422nd Force Support Squadron (FSS) activation ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Nov. 20th, 2024. The deactivation marks a turning point in the history of the 422nd ABS. The newly created 422nd FSS will share the same commitment, unity, and teamwork which characterized the operations of the 422nd ABS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal) see less | View Image Page

Airmen, base leadership and British guests gathered to celebrate a pivotal moment in the history of RAF Croughton as the 501st Combat Support Wing (CSW) deactivated the 422nd Air Base Squadron (ABS) and activated the 422nd Force Support Squadron (FSS) during a ceremony held Nov. 20, 2024, at RAF Croughton, England.



“While I knew then that I'd be the last commander of a very special unit, I did not realize just how special that unit's legacy was,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. James Young, 422nd Force Support Squadron commander.



The 422nd ABS stood up in 1942 as the 422nd Base Headquarters and Air Base Squadron. It was the backbone of mission support and flying operations at Langley Field. Back then, it resembled what we know today as an Operational Support Squadron.



The 422nd ABS won the Air Force Outstanding Unit award six times and carried on a legacy of excellence when it relocated to Boca Chica in Florida. In 1943, at the personal request of President Roosevelt, it moved to Venice Army Airfield where the unit was responsible for the operation of a replacement training depot for pilots and air crew.



It ran a German prisoner of war camp and provided sustainment administrative support for several combat flying squadrons operating the P-40 Warhawk, the P-38 Lightning, the P-39 Airacobra, the P-47 Thunderbolt, and the P-51 Mustang. It was finally disbanded on May 1st, 1944.



52 years passed before the newly redesignated 422nd ABS was reconstituted at RAF Croughton under the 100th Air Refueling Wing on Aug. 1, 1996. It was then transferred to the 420th Air Base Group on Feb. 14, 2004. Finally, the unit was transferred to its last home under the 422nd ABG on May 12, 2006, where it has supported forces extending across the UK, Norway and Cyprus.



No matter where the 422nd ABS has been stationed, it has always proudly provided U.S. military personnel, their families and our UK, NATO and European mission partners world class agile combat support and quality of life initiatives.



The 422nd Air Base Squadron continued to support the community with a remarkable legacy of ingenuity until its very last day.



“Here at Croughton, I am amazed by just how much we accomplished together over the last five months while writing the final chapter of the ABS story,” said Young.



Some of those accomplishments include the largest ever base event in RAF Croughton history, as well as catering and operating the Wing’s largest ever Air Force Ball at RAF Fairford. They secured substantial funds for future upgrades to the RAF Croughton post office and RAF Fairford fitness center, bowling center and mini mart. They invested over $250,000 back into the community, supporting base and unit events for Airmen at RAF Croughton, RAF Fairford and RAF Welford.



They also began beta testing the Wing’s first military personnel flight, while also completing everything necessary to stand up an installation personnel readiness section over a year ahead of schedule.



“Each member of the 422nd ABS gave their heart and soul to accomplishing the mission and bettering the lives of all those we support and sustain,” said Young. “The final members of the 422nd ABS truly embodied the unit's motto of commitment, unity, and teamwork, and have sent the 422nd ABS off to the history books with a hell of a final chapter.”



As we continue to transform our wing to succeed in the great power competition, the activation of the 422nd Force Support Squadron represents a renewed focus on supporting Airmen, our most vital asset. The activation of the unit signals a commitment to strengthening the services that empower Airmen and their families.



The activation of the 422nd FSS also expands our already remarkable capacity to provide support and sustainment to crucial Global Strike C2, and ISR operations, both within United States European Command and around the world.



“This transition is not an ending, it's an evolution,” said Young. “The same dedication, resilience and ingenuity that made the 422nd Air Base Squadron a model of excellence and enabled it to have such an impact on the bases it was assigned to will now fuel the success of the 422nd Force Support Squadron.”



The activation allows the 501st CSW to meet the challenges of tomorrow with greater resources and purpose, ensuring that every airman has the tools, resiliency, readiness and support they need to excel.



“Our new unit's motto, ‘eduvo et cestino,’ to support and sustain, is not just a pronouncement of our force support mission,” said Young. “It is a reminder of those who served in the 422nd Air Base Squadron, who inspired, led, and ensured that every Airman under their care was ready to rise to their fullest potential.”