422nd ABS deactivation and 422nd FSS activation ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Young, 422nd Force Support Squadron (FSS) commander gives a speech during the 422nd Air Base Squadron (ABS) deactivation and 422ndFSS activation ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Nov. 20th, 2024. The deactivation marks a turning point in the history of the 422nd ABS. The newly created 422nd FSS will share the same commitment, unity, and teamwork which characterized the operations of the 422nd ABS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)