    422nd ABS deactivation and 422nd FSS activation ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    422nd ABS deactivation and 422nd FSS activation ceremony

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. James Young, 422nd Force Support Squadron (FSS) commander gives a speech during the 422nd Air Base Squadron (ABS) deactivation and 422nd FSS activation ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Nov. 20th, 2024. The deactivation marks a turning point in the history of the 422nd ABS. The newly created 422nd FSS will share the same commitment, unity, and teamwork which characterized the operations of the 422nd ABS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 07:00
    Photo ID: 8765061
    VIRIN: 241120-F-QN763-1057
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 17.36 MB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 422nd ABS deactivation and 422nd FSS activation ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    deactivation ceremony
    activation ceremony
    Pathfinders
    501st CSW
    422nd ABS
    422nd FSS

