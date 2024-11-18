Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    422nd ABS deactivation and 422nd FSS activation ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. James Young, 422nd Force Support Squadron (FSS) commander coins Master Sgt. Theron Hann, 422nd Air Base Squadron senior enlisted leader during the 422nd Air Base Squadron (ABS) deactivation and 422nd FSS activation ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Nov. 20th, 2024. The ceremony honored those that previously lit the way as members of the 422nd ABS and marked new beginnings with the 422nd FSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 07:00
    Photo ID: 8765059
    VIRIN: 241120-F-QN763-1071
