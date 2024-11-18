422nd ABS deactivation and 422nd FSS activation ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. James Young, 422nd Force Support Squadron (FSS) commander coins Master Sgt. Theron Hann, 422nd Air Base Squadron senior enlisted leader during the 422nd Air Base Squadron (ABS) deactivation and 422nd FSS activation ceremony at RAF Croughton, England, Nov. 20th, 2024. The ceremony honored those that previously lit the way as members of the 422nd ABS and marked new beginnings with the 422nd FSS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Adam Enbal)