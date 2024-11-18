A Day in the Life: Avionics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dustyn Brasher, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics journeyman, speaks to Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, during a day in the life integration for avionics at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. A day in the life allows the command team to experience what Airmen around the installation do on a day-to-day basis and how they contribute to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)