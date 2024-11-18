Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: Avionics [Image 8 of 8]

    A Day in the Life: Avionics

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dustyn Brasher, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics journeyman, speaks to Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, during a day in the life integration for avionics at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. A day in the life allows the command team to experience what Airmen around the installation do on a day-to-day basis and how they contribute to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    This work, A Day in the Life: Avionics [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th ARW
    100th AMX

