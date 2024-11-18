A Day in the Life: Avionics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dustyn Brasher, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics journeyman, makes adjustments on the color weather radar control panel in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Brasher demonstrated the technical working of the weather radar system and its associated operational checks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)