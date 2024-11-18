A Day in the Life: Avionics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dustyn Brasher, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics journeyman, speaks to Col. Joseph Wall, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Marlon Quitos, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader, in the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. The command team learned how to run a weather radar operations check in a KC-135. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)