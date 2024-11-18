Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: Avionics

    A Day in the Life: Avionics

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing is parked on the flight line at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. The KC-135 has served as a core air refueling asset of the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years, providing global reach capabilities for NATO and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 09:14
    Photo ID: 8763390
    VIRIN: 241115-F-IH537-1082
    Resolution: 5990x3369
    Size: 9.93 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB
    This work, A Day in the Life: Avionics, by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th ARW
    100th AMX

