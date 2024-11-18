A Day in the Life: Avionics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing is parked on the flight line at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. The KC-135 has served as a core air refueling asset of the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years, providing global reach capabilities for NATO and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)