U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dustyn Brasher, center, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics journeyman, speaks to the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team during a day in the life integration for avionics at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Brasher demonstrated the technical working of the weather radar system and its associated operational checks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8763388
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-IH537-1213
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.26 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Day in the Life: Avionics [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.