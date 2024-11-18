A Day in the Life: Avionics

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dustyn Brasher, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics journeyman, receives a coin from Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, after a day in the life integration for avionics at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. A day in the life allows the command team to experience what Airmen around the installation do on a day-to-day basis and how they contribute to the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 09:14
|Photo ID:
|8763386
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-IH537-1425
|Resolution:
|5203x3716
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
