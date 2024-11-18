15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration During Tiger Cruise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A search and rescue swimmer assigned to Helicopter Sea Squadron (HSC) 23 is suspended from an MH-60S Sea Hawk during an air power demonstration for family and friends embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as part of a Tiger Cruise while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 16, 2024. Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)