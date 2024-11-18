15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration During Tiger Cruise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An embarked tiger observes an air power demonstration alongside Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a Tiger Cruise aboard Boxer while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 16, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)