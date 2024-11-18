Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration During Tiger Cruise [Image 13 of 18]

    15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration During Tiger Cruise

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, flies past the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during an air power demonstration as part of a Tiger Cruise aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 16, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 01:23
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, 15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration During Tiger Cruise [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Tiger Cruise
    Family Readiness
    Aviation
    Aviation Combat Element

