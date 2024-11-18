15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration During Tiger Cruise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) and embarked tigers observe an air power demonstration as part of a Tiger Cruise aboard Boxer while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 16, 2024. Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)