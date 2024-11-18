15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration During Tiger Cruise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, dispenses flares during an air power demonstration as part of a Tiger Cruise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 16, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)