15th MEU, USS Boxer Conduct Air Power Demonstration During Tiger Cruise

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Squadron (HSC) 23 hoists a search and rescue swimmer during an air power demonstration as part of a Tiger Cruise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 16, 2024. Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)