West Suffolk College visits 100MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

West Suffolk College engineering students listen to Airman First Class Cambrin Taylor, 100th Maintenance Squadron wheel and tire apprentice, identify various components of a KC-135 Stratotanker wheel assembly during a 100th MXS tour at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 15, 2024. Touring the squadron gave the students an opportunity to see how their skills in engineering can be put to use in a military environment and provide insight to future career paths. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)